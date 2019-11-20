Rain Moves in Wednesday Afternoon, Evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After sunshine and a high of 80 degrees in Wichita Falls yesterday, rain has returned to our forecast. The best chance of rain today will be this afternoon and evening, and rain will remain in the forecast through Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures are relatively warm this morning thanks to increasing clouds and gusty south winds. Winds will be strong out of the south all day.
Despite cloud cover, today is going to be a warm day with high temperatures in the low 70s. We could see stray showers through midday then a chance of some heavy rain and thunderstorms later this afternoon into this evening.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.