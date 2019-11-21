City gets bronze bike friendly rating

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls has received a bicycle-friendly community bronze rating from the League of American Bicyclists.
The rating is based on points such as bicycle lanes and community support.
"I really think in this case the reason we got the bronze was really because of the public support that we had," aviation, traffic and transportation director John Burrus said.
The highest grades the city received were in encouragement and evaluation and planning. The lowest grades were for enforcement and engineering.
"Now we need to step up the game and provide that infrastructure," Bike Wichita Falls co-chair Becky Raeke said.
That infrastructure is the city's next plan.
"We're looking at about six to seven hundred thousand dollars worth of work, there's no way we can fund that at one time," Burrus said.
He and Raeke think the future is bright for biking in Wichita Falls.
“I think in fifteen to twenty years it’s not going to look anything like what we’ve got established today,” he said.
“It holds the community, and the city, the city council all of the people that make it happen accountable to say ok we’re going to do this because we know if we want to keep moving forward and going up the ladder as far as silver and gold and being a bike-friendly community we have to do that,” Raeke said.
There are no plans to hit the brakes on progress, just keep pedaling forward.
“Nobody’s going to quit working on it, nobody’s going to say oh well we got this, and start relaxing,” Burrus said. “You’re going to see folks both in the city and in the private sector keep pushing forward with this.”
The award ceremony will be Dec. 3 at the city council meeting and anyone is invited to attend.
You can see the city’s full report card here.
