City Lights Parade set to light up downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Charis Rhoades joined Jake to talk about the City Lights Parade, happening this weekend in downtown Wichita Falls.
This annual lighted parade, hosted by Downtown Development, will kick off the holiday season in downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday, November 23.
The 14 block lighted parade will make its way through downtown by going down 8th Street starting at Lamar and then turning onto Ohio to make its way up 9th Street.
Santa Land will be open from 4 p,m. until 7 p.m. with pictures with Santa Claus from 3:30 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.
The parade itself will get underway at 7 p.m.
Bring the entire family for a fun day of downtown shopping.
Join us at Santa Land (Park Central, 8th and Scott) for pictures with Santa Claus himself, reindeer games, carolers and DJ Marcus will be spinning those holiday tunes.
Food vendors will be located at the Farmers Market at 8th and Ohio and the First Texas parking lot at 9th and Indiana. Plus, many downtown restaurants and businesses will stay open late for the parade.
A special needs viewing area will be set up across from the stage on 8th Street near Scott.
The theme of this year’s parade is Christmas carols, so get ready to belt out your favorite Christmas carols to the whole city.
For more information you can always visit the event Facebook page.
