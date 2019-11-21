Deputy accused of stealing from Dallas store after tornado

This undated photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Joseph Bobadilla. Bobadilla who is accused of stealing items from a Home Depot he was guarding after it was destroyed by a tornado last month, has been charged with theft. The Dallas County sheriff's office said Joseph Bobadilla was arrested Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. He was being held in the Dallas County jail Thursday afternoon on $500 bond. (Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)