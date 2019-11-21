Kay Yeager Coliseum drawing teams for Wichita Falls Wranglers round-robin

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Wranglers are firmly into their inaugural season in the ABA.
The Wranglers are 2-1 this season and now they will host several teams this weekend in a round-robin showcase.
Wranglers owner/player Malcolm Manning says it’s their playing facility that drew teams to Wichita Falls.
“Kay Yeager is very cool, it’s a very big, new arena and nobody has seen basketball there," Manning said. "That is an NBA court as well. So when other teams seen that, they were calling me right after the game saying ‘man we want to play in that arena’ because a lot of teams aren’t playing in that type of gym.”
WFBL Youth League
2pm- Burk Elite vs USA Elite
3pm- Team Jordan 3rd/4th vs Burk Elite 3rd/4th
4pm- Burk Elite 5th/6th vs USA Elite 5th/6th
ABA BASKETBALL
SAT:
5pm- Dallas Impact vs St. Louis Spirits
8pm- WF Wranglers vs Houston Red Storm
SUN:
11am- Houston Red Storm vs Dallas Impact
2pm- WF Wranglers vs St. Louis Spirits
5pm- Houston Red Storm vs ArkLaTex Takeover
