Kay Yeager Coliseum drawing teams for Wichita Falls Wranglers round-robin

WF Wranglers prepare for round-robin tournament
By Brian Shrull | November 20, 2019 at 7:21 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:21 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Wranglers are firmly into their inaugural season in the ABA.

The Wranglers are 2-1 this season and now they will host several teams this weekend in a round-robin showcase.

Wranglers owner/player Malcolm Manning says it’s their playing facility that drew teams to Wichita Falls.

“Kay Yeager is very cool, it’s a very big, new arena and nobody has seen basketball there," Manning said. "That is an NBA court as well. So when other teams seen that, they were calling me right after the game saying ‘man we want to play in that arena’ because a lot of teams aren’t playing in that type of gym.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

WFBL Youth League

2pm- Burk Elite vs USA Elite

3pm- Team Jordan 3rd/4th vs Burk Elite 3rd/4th

4pm- Burk Elite 5th/6th vs USA Elite 5th/6th

ABA BASKETBALL

SAT:

5pm- Dallas Impact vs St. Louis Spirits

8pm- WF Wranglers vs Houston Red Storm

SUN:

11am- Houston Red Storm vs Dallas Impact

2pm- WF Wranglers vs St. Louis Spirits

5pm- Houston Red Storm vs ArkLaTex Takeover

