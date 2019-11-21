MSU Texas food bank keeping students fed during Thanksgiving break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Next week Midwestern State University like most places will be shut down for the Thanksgiving holiday. Their food pantry, however, stays ready to keep the hundreds of mustangs who use their service from going hungry.
“It's hard to focus on your schoolwork when you have to worry about where your next meal will come from,” Krysten Springette, a student who works at the pantry said.
That feeling, is something Krysten was all too familiar with just a semester ago. She was one of the many students on campus who depended on the pantry.
“It was difficult for me to purchase foods on a regular basis,” Springette said.
Thankfully, she says this semester she's in a better spot financially. She now spends her time as a student worker at the MSU Texas food pantry, getting student the help they need.
“When you’ve been in that position you know how they feel,” Springette said.
With the holiday break around the corner, pantry director Cindy Cummings says they’ll have plenty of food and supplies in stock.
“We’ll have the pantry open and we’ll give them extra food as well so they will have enough to tie them over for the time that MSU will be closed for the holiday,” Cummings said.
While they are normally open only on Wednesdays, next week they’ll open Tuesday, so students can get what they need before the university closes for Thanksgiving.
Cindy added a nonprofit is donating Thanksgiving baskets for the students that are full of festive foods. That spirit of giving back is also coming from students on campus. The nursing department donated over 550 canned goods as part of their yearly can drive.
“It's kind of the perfect time to do a food drive and then there is no better place to bring it than for the MSU nursing department to bring cans down to the MSU food pantry,” Anthony Kienlen, president of the student nursing association said.
At this time donations made out to the food pantry from first time givers, are being matched by the university. Details on how to give back can be found here.
