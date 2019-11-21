New USDA pilot program aimed to help Texoma farmers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The United States Department of Agriculture is launching a pilot program to help control feral hogs in counties where they pose the highest threat.
Four Texoma counties along the Red River are going to be included in this new $1.4 million project.
“You wouldn’t think as an animal, a deer or a hog or something rooting up a hundred acre field, when they come in packs, night after night, they can take out acres upon acres,” said Matt Mahler, a farmer in Wichita County.
Wild hogs are terrorizing farmers all across the country, making a significant impact on crop output each year. Enough of an impact that the USDA is stepping in.
The agency announced today the launch of three pilot projects across Texas to help control feral swine.
“That’s why the government’s coming in and spending this money,” said Justin Gilliam, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agent for Hardeman County, “they see as well it’s really hurting production.”
In it’s release, Hardeman, Wilbarger, Wichita and Clay counties are all noted for having significant rangeland damage and water quality impairment.
The USDA will be working along the Red River to put in 24 new smart traps, and cellular service for those, and collect damage assessment data.
“I’m hoping that we can get a grasp and a little bit of control measures on some of these hogs,” said Gilliam, “they’re getting very prolific and really starting to see a lot of damage.”
It’ll be a while before the program is complete but Mahler said it gives farmers hope.
“I don’t know if we can completely stop it but we can probably make it better," added Mahler, "but it is a good thing that we’re getting some help.”
The pilot program will last between two and three years. Landowners in these project counties are eligible for trap assistance through their local Natural Resource Conservation Service office.
