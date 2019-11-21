Police: WF man arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested in connection to a case of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
On Tuesday, Nov. 19 just before 9 a.m. Wichita Falls Police Department officers on patrol observed a vehicle and two travel trailers parked on a lot on 6th St.
Officers said the doors to both trailers were open, as well as both driver side doors of the vehicle.
One of the officers observed Jason Lee Evartt, 39, peeking around the corner inside the trailer and ordered him out of the trailer before they placed him under arrest for a previous warrant for an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child that was reported to take place between April and August of 2019.
Evartt’s bond is set at $50,000, he remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Wednesday evening.
