WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There may be some isolated showers overnight but most places will not see anything. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s by morning. A cold front slides through early Thursday with more showers redeveloping along and behind it by the afternoon. Temperatures start in the lower 60s but drop into the 50s during the afternoon. More rain Thursday night before it moves east of us Friday.