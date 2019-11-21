Ribbon cutting at the All Hands Cultural Community Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - the YMCA Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Dallas area decided to donate an old facility to the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce to establish a cultural center for the Wichita Falls community.
The former East Branch YMCA building will be the location of the All Hands Cultural Community Center, which was established in Feb. of 2019, when the donation was originally made.
On Nov. 21, 2019 they held a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the opening of their new facilities.
The All Hands Cultural Community Center is hoping to bring a high level of integrity and respect for the founders as they explore the history and importance of different cultures.
At the opening they were also hosting the Chamber’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey and Fixin’s event.
For more information you can call the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce at 940-723-2741.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.