'Short Stacks for a Tall Cause’ to benefit Wichita Co. 4H

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Katrena Mitchell and Morgan Adams from Wichita County 4H joined Jake to talk about a fundraiser they will be having on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 30.
From 8 to 10 a.m. the Wichita Co. 4H will be holding a pancake feed that they’re calling, “Short Stacks for a Tall Cause," at Applebee’s on Kemp Boulevard.
Tickets are $8 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, some bacon and a drink.
The proceeds made from this event will go to Wichita County 4H.
Contributions from fundraisers like this help with the overall mission that 4H has; to empower young people to become true leaders. In 4H, they believe true leaders aren’t born – they’re grown.
It wouldn’t be the Christmas season without Santa and Mrs. Claus; rumor has it they’ll be making an appearance at Applebee’s to take pictures with the whole family. The Claus family just asks that you donate to support the 4H Program if you aren’t eating pancakes.
For more information or to purchase your tickets, you can visit the Wichita County Agrilife website, the Wichita County 4H Facebook page, the event Facebook page or call the office at 940-716-8610.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.