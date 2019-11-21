Texoma school lunch officials talk free and reduced lunches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A touching gesture from a stranger now being called an angel.
She paid off every single student’s lunch debt at Zundy Elementary School.
She paid $500 in cash so that kids could all have the same hot lunch.
Lunch staff members are calling the donation a blessing but it sheds light on an issue affecting schools across the country: lunch debt.
There have been stories of kids reaching the end of the lunch line and having their hot lunches thrown away and replaced with cold ones and even business owners offering to pay off lunch debt being ‘no’ by school district officials.
The lunch staff at Zundy Elementary welcomes donations. Zundy Elementary Cook Melissa Gilbert knows first hand how students feel when they don’t have money to pay for a meal.
“It breaks my heart and I think it actually breaks anybody’s heart,” Gilbert said. “I mean we have rules and regulations that we have to follow, but here, it touches home. A lady came up and asked for a listing of the students who may not have any money on their accounts."
The lady handed the list back and it was beyond anything the lunch staff members had seen before.
“She came back and she had like 62 names circled and she said ‘yeah I’m paying for all of them’ and she handed over like $500 in cash,” Gilbert said, “What a blessing and all I could do was praise god first."
90% of students at Zundy receive free and reduced lunches and 67% of the 14,000 students in Wichita Falls ISD have signed onto the National School Lunch Program. About 20 minutes up I-44, almost 50% of over 3,000 students in Burkburnett ISD are also part of the federal program.
They give kids hot lunches no matter what.
As the Burburnett Director of Child Nutrition Deb Welch said, in a perfect world student’s wouldn’t have to pay at all but the district simply can’t make that happen.
“It’s very expensive," Welch said. "We could have one school maybe that did but by doing that we decided that if you have a child that goes to one school and then to another then why do they get free lunches here but have to pay here.”
Lunch is important for kids to stay energized and focused in class. It’s why city view serves all their students lunch for free.
“I was walking through the cafeteria, especially at the junior high and high school and just seeing some things that really disturbed me," Welch said. "I would ask kids you know why are you not eating? And they would say ‘Don’t have any money.'”
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong leads a district that is much smaller than Burkburnett and Wichita Falls ISD but since over 60% of the 1,000 students in the district are considered low income, he and the district’s board members took a chance.
“CEP is a program where the federal government supplements the meals," Bushong said. "So first year we were not sure how it was going to work so we budgeted for a loss of $100,000. We did not lose $100,000 thankfully. We had some good management and we only lost $40,000.”
So far, paying for students’ lunches has paid off.
This year we’re not expecting to lose anything," Bushong said. “This year we’re being reimbursed at 91% so the district is only picking up 9%. Going into it, there’s some fear but it’s just what’s best for our kids.”
When it comes to eating breakfast all three school districts serve it to all of their students for free.
