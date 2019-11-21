WF woman arrested for assaulting child with chair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled/criminal negligence on Nov. 20.
Terrice Charne Jones allegedly threw a chair at a child during an argument.
Police responded to a call about an assault with a weapon just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 20.
When officers arrived to the apartments on Brookdale they reportedly found a minor who had been assaulted.
A witness said they came out to intervene after hearing a conflict from inside the apartments. They said that Jones was arguing with a woman and a young girl in the stairwell.
That witness told the woman and victim to go upstairs and then told Jones to leave.
That’s when the witness claims Jones picked up a wooden chair, threw it up the stairs and hit the girl in her mouth, knocking out a tooth.
Jones bonded out of the Wichita County Jail with a $7,500 bond on Thursday, Nov. 21.
