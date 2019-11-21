WFISD hires new police chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Nov. 20 the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Risk Management Twitter page tweeted out an announcement about appointing a new Chief of Police for the district.
The district announced that current Burkburnett Police Department Lieutenant, Lahoma Vaughn, had been hired as the new WFISD Police Chief.
Ms. Lahoma Vaughn began her career in law enforcement as an Officer in the Wichita Falls Police Department from July 1996 to Dec. 1997.
She then served on the Burkburnett Police Department as a Reserve Officer from Feb. 1998 to Aug. 1998.
She is an MSU Texas alumna who also served as an Officer on the MSU Texas Police Department from Sept. 1998 to Sept. 2003.
After her time at MSU Texas, Lieutenant Vaughn returned to the Burkburnett PD where she rose in the ranks over the years, starting as an Officer, Detective and Sargent before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2013.
In all Lieutenant Vaughn has been serving in law enforcement for over 23 years.
Congratulations to Lieutenant Vaughn.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.