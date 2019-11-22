Blitz on 6 HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
Rider 63 El Paso Hanks 27 - FINAL
WFHS vs El Paso Parkland Friday @ 7 p.m. Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium
Graham vs #5 Lubbock Estacado Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian University
#9 Iowa Park vs Dalhart Friday @ 7 p.m. Lubbock’s Lowery Field
City View vs Lexington Friday @ 7 p.m. Alvarado
Holliday vs #8 Palmer Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Mineral Wells
Seymour vs #10 Stinnett West Texas Friday @ 7 p.m. Childress
Windthorst vs #8 Albany Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Graham
Quanah 7 #5 Hamlin 55 - FINAL
Saint Jo vs #9 Avalon Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Aledo junior high
Throckmorton vs #8 Blackwell Friday @ 6:30 p.m. Baird
