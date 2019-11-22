Blitz on 6 HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Area

Blitz on 6 (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | November 22, 2019 at 8:58 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 11:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -

5A DII

Rider 63 El Paso Hanks 27 - FINAL

AREA: Rider vs EP Hanks highlights

WFHS vs El Paso Parkland Friday @ 7 p.m. Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium

4A DII

Graham vs #5 Lubbock Estacado Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian University

#9 Iowa Park vs Dalhart Friday @ 7 p.m. Lubbock’s Lowery Field

3A DII

City View vs Lexington Friday @ 7 p.m. Alvarado

Holliday vs #8 Palmer Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Mineral Wells

2A DI

Seymour vs #10 Stinnett West Texas Friday @ 7 p.m. Childress

2A DII

Windthorst vs #8 Albany Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Graham

Quanah 7 #5 Hamlin 55 - FINAL

AREA: Quanah vs Hamlin highlights

1A DI

Saint Jo vs #9 Avalon Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Aledo junior high

1A DII

Throckmorton vs #8 Blackwell Friday @ 6:30 p.m. Baird

