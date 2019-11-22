Bravo is looking for a fun furr-ever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of Friday on First at Five, it is our Pet of the Week.
Kimber with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Garrett in studio to talk about Bravo, who is actually Echo’s brother.
He is a cute tabby who is about 7 months old and he is very rambunctious.
Bravo is looking for a furr-ever home because right now he is with a foster family.
Tomorrow Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at PetCo right next to Target off of Kemp from noon until 4 p.m. with sweet Bravo and some other dogs and cats who are in need of adoption.
This is not a free process but it covers just about every thing these animals need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 but again, that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can always check out their website or Facebook page.
