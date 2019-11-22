Cloudy, chilly Friday followed by improving weekend weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today is going to be a cloudy and chilly day, with temperatures in the 40s much of the day. but it’s fairly good news for the weekend with a fair amount of sunshine expected and warming temperatures. We are still seeing a few showers in the area early this morning. These represent our final chance of rain for the day. Otherwise, skies are cloudy and temperatures are cold.
I hope you’ll join us for the Faith Mission turkey drive today at Walmart on Lawrence Road. The Newschannel 6 team will be there through 6 p.m. anxious to accept your donation so that local families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving dinner. As our rainmaker lifts north and east from Texoma Sunshine is expected to return to the area tomorrow. We’ll see high temperatures near 60 Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
