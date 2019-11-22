Friday afternoon fire in WF leaves one person dead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A fire broke out at just about 3 p.m. at a Wichita Falls trailer park.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the call that came in just after 3 p.m. at Rolling Hills Trailer Park on 9th Street.
A representative with the WFFD told us that one person had died in the fire.
Details like the victim’s name and exactly what caused this fire have not been released yet.
