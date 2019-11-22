Lady Coyotes hoping to build off last year’s playoff berth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls High School girls basketball team made it back to the playoffs last year after a few years without a postseason appearance.
This season the Lady Coyotes have a new head coach, but the cohesiveness from promoting an assistant has Old High expecting to not skip a beat.
“This year kind of building upon what we did last year," Lady Coyotes head coach Kyle Spicer said. "We made the playoffs last year and it was a step forward for Old High girls basketball and we want to build upon that this year.”
The Lady Coyotes will try to build upon last year's success with an inexperienced team this time around.
But the players say it's Spicer's coaching style that will help them improve this season.
“He’s more patient with us and he’s really more attentive with us and that’s really nice," WFHS senior forward Jordyn Green said. "Having someone who is willing to take the time and actually help us with what we need.”
One of the other big keys for Old High will be the senior leadership.
With only a few seniors and a lot of underclassmen, coach Spicer says he will lean on those girls to step up and help everyone buy into the process that will lead them to success.
“Being there as a leader, if somebody needs help, just pick them back up,” WFHS senior guard Ashanti Davis said. “Somebody makes a mistake just go on with it not really letting anyone get into their heads.”
“They are there to show the younger generation or the younger teammates how to and how they are supposed to act and handle things and I expect them to show them the way," coach Spicer said.
