MSU recognized for international student community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - College Factual has ranked Midwestern State University 19th out of over 1000 schools for how well it serves international students.
Many international students have said the campus reminds them of home.
Take senior Dominique Newton. He knows Midwestern State University’s campus like the back of his hand.
Everyone seems to know him as well. It is hard to imagine that just three-and-a-half years ago, he did not know what to expect when he made the move from Dominica to Wichita Falls.
“They said there was going to be some Caribbean people here, and I’m like ‘Ok that’s pretty awesome!’. Then I got here. There was just an arcadia of Caribbean people, and I was like ‘Oh my god I love this’,” Newton remembers.
The instant connection is what those with MSU’s office of International Education strives to provide.
Director Dr. Michael Mills said, “International students coming here they’re looking at what is the right academic fit for them, where are they going to be supported…”
Traveling across oceans to a new place all alone takes guts. “Getting here is quite an accomplishment for students to pursue their education,” Mills said.
Once they do, they tend to forge a path to help others follow behind.
Mills said, “Peer students that have navigated the waters can show them the ropes.”
Which is exactly what Dominique has done for his cousin, who is a freshman at MSU.
“It’s just amazing, an amazing cultural enriching experience,” Newton said of his time at MSU.
Most of MSU’s international students come from the Caribbean, and they have students from 51 different countries altogether.
