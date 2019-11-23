Military families receive sponsored holiday meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Sheppard Spouses’ Club teamed up with San Antonio Shoemakers and Operation Homefront to sponsor a holiday meal for military families on Nov. 23 at John Tower Elementary.
San Antonio Shoe Makers has been doing this type of military appreciation event for five years.
“Today we’re out here supporting our military," San Antonio Shoemakers district manager Shawn Curry said. “We want to show appreciation to our military, past and present.”
SAS Shoes has distributed around 1600 turkeys across the state of Texas.
“We’re just wanting to give back to those who have done so much for us,” Curry said.
Sheppard Spouses’ Club President Tiffany Kelley said, “over 100 families are receiving a holiday box full of everything you can need for a Thanksgiving meal and we’re excited to bring this back to Sheppard after a few years of it not being here.”
Proctor and Gamble donated paper towels, soap, Febreze spray and Mr. Clean magic erasers to military families at the event.
“We’re helping our military families right here in our community with the help of John Tower Elementary and all of our helping agencies at Sheppard Air Force Base,” Kelley said.
Members of the Falls Town Flyers were also at the event to help entertain the kids along with volunteers dressed as the Ninja Turtles.
“As a military family, sometimes it’s hard. Holidays are hard," Kelley said. "We’re away from our families. We’re away from our friends. This is just something that we can do to help bring a little bit of home right back to our community.”
