New displays debut at this years Fantasy of Lights

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In just three days the Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off in Wichita Falls kicks off at Midwestern State University, and they have got some new displays.
Now in their 46th year, the celebration has grown little by little each holiday season, this year they’ve got both new displays and entertainment.
Candy Cane Lane is the first one, they've strung up the trees along the walkways in front of the Hardin building with lights in both red and white.
“We're excited to add that festive and magical experience to the collection as well as a frozen Christmas. That is a frozen themed display, it's behind us right here,” Dirk Welch, coordinator for the Fantasy of Lights said.
That’s not all, typically on Tuesdays and Thursdays, a children’s choir performs throughout the night. This year they’ve added the Hirschi jazz band and a middle school choir.
“It's an exciting time, we are very excited for opening night and hope we have a great crowd to come out and enjoy the festivities,” Welch said.
Of the 44 displays, half are from the very first celebration in 1973.
Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Monday night with the opening ceremony and a very special visit from Santa Claus himself.
