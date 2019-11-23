Racers compete in the Texas Kart Nationals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Young racers brought their karts out to compete in the Texas Kart Nationals in Wichita Falls on Nov. 23 at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center.
One of the 250 Outlaw Division racers, Ethan Bundrick, talked about how he prepares himself before racing.
"You’ve got to mentally prepare yourself which can take a while. It’s a tough sport that’s for sure. If you’re not mentally in it, then you’re most likely not going to do so well.
Bundrick has been racing for a total of eight years.
“I always have to mentally prepare myself and make sure my car is prepared. I’ll walk the track, I’ll study what the dirt is like, if the track is taking rubber and I’ll make mental notes in my head. Stuff like that helps me a lot.”
Bundrick first got into racing because of his grandpa, who used to compete in street stock races in Wichita Falls.
“Whenever I was two he bought me an little off-road Go-Kart and I did that for a few years,” Bundrick said. "Then my dad ended up buying me a Go-Kart when I was five.”
A Junior racer named Cooper Miller has been racing all over the country for five years now.
“I just like [racing] and it’s a lot of fun,” Miller said.
Miller said his favorite part about racing is new meeting friends and working with family.
