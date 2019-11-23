Small fire on Inwood street causes minor damage to home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WFFD responded to a small building fire on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m.
WFFD officials report there was light smoke coming from the front of the home. One resident was home during the fire and was able to escape.
WFFD reports the fire caused about $2,000 in damage to the home and about $1,500 in damage to contents.
An ambulance was called to the resident for smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to firefighters at the scene.
WFFD said the cause of the fire has been determined to be by the resident smoking around her oxygen generator.
