Third annual Turkey Drive stuffs the truck

Taylor Offutt, who works as a Nutrition Service Director at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, came up with a unique idea. " So, I challenged my Facebook friends to help me buy 15 turkeys. They could send me money thru pay Paypal, Cashapp, or Venmo if they didn't live here or want to get out. Went in bought the turkeys came out. Right now, I'm at eight, so I" m hoping to get to 15 by the end of the day," said Offutt.