Third annual Turkey Drive stuffs the truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -From 6 a.m. Friday morning until 6:30 p.m., the Wichita Fall Area Food Bank, The Faith Mission, and the News Channel 6 crews were braving winter temperature to collect turkeys and other non-perishable food items. This year’s goal was 250 frozen birds to feed those in need.
Taylor Offutt, who works as a Nutrition Service Director at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, came up with a unique idea. " So, I challenged my Facebook friends to help me buy 15 turkeys. They could send me money thru pay Paypal, Cashapp, or Venmo if they didn't live here or want to get out. Went in bought the turkeys came out. Right now, I'm at eight, so I" m hoping to get to 15 by the end of the day," said Offutt.
A goal that by noon Taylor had already exceeded and Faith Mission is thankful.
“They will go a long way; we will probably use these turkeys all year long to help provide meals for all the people that come to both of our shelters,” said Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission.
Today's turkey drive will go to feeding a big part of the community.
Kara Nickens CEO at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said,
“Last year the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank distributed about sixteen hundred turkeys, so you see the need is great. In our community, 1 in 6 are hungry, so we say be apart of the five and six that can do something about it. If we all step up and do something about it, then no one will go hungry this holiday season.”
The Turkey Drive surpassed expectation receiving 316 turkeys this year.
