City lights parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -If you were downtown in Wichita Falls tonight, you saw lots of lights, Christmas decorations, and even puppies at the annual City of Lights parade.
Families got there early to take pictures with Santa, who was letting little ones tell him what they want for Christmas, and even have a snowball fight in the field. The kids were on their best behavior, since they knew Santa was right there watching.
“This is a great event for families to spend the day, and start Christmas off right,” says event member Susie Young.
Carolers also lined up to spread some holiday cheer, and so did the DJ, who was rockin’ out all night.
The parade was put on by Wichita Falls Downtown Development, a nonprofit organization that works to keep up the city’s downtown.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.