Evangel Church holds 18th annual turkey day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Families received donated turkeys as Evangel Church held its 18th annual turkey day on Nov. 24.
“Today is our 18th annual turkey day where we just get to love on our community and bring blessings in the form of turkeys and that every family in Texoma is going to have a Thanksgiving this year because of the generosity of God’s people,” senior pastor Kyle Bateman said.
The Church gave away over 150 turkeys following the worship service and sermon.
“It started 18 years ago when we saw a need in the community," Bateman said. “Many of our families, including some of our military families, were really struggling financially. It was a tough time.”
The Church has given away over 5,000 turkeys since they began the tradition 18 years ago.
“We gathered together some people that wanted to do something, prayed about it and got a vision to hand out turkeys because that seemed to be what people were having trouble affording for Thanksgiving,” Bateman said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.