WFPD delivers baskets to families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s no better way to say happy Thanksgiving than delivering a basket full of food to those in need this holiday season.
Turkey, pie, green beans and more were on the menu today thanks to police officers and volunteers, which were mostly family members of officers. They loaded up their cars and delivered food to 50 families in the community.
“Police officers run into these situations where they see these families and the needs that they have, but they don’t immediately have the resources to do anything,” said President of the Police Officers Association Sgt. John Spragins. “Well that’s what the association does.”
“They serve our community, so it’s nice for me as a wife to be able to do things like this,” said Andreina Biederman, who is the wife of a police officer. “So its super important to be out there and give back to those who don’t have as much as us.”
The association accepts donations throughout the year so they can buy supplies to be able to feed families during the holiday season. This helps officers who see families that are struggling, and gives them a resource to be able to make a difference for those who otherwise might not have a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.
To donate, visit the Police Officers Association Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.