BBB Briefs: seasonal employment scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton, from the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas joined Jake in the studio to talk about seasonal employment scams.
Many companies hire seasonal workers to fulfill the demands of holiday shopping.
However, scammers are out there too, so the BBB has some tips to make your seasonal job hunt successful:
- Employers will never ask for payment upfront for a job. Beware of businesses that ask applicants to pay for job supplies, application, or training fees. These expenses are a big red flag.
- Beware of job offers that don’t require an interview. Reputable companies prefer to talk to top job candidates before hiring them. If a job offer is presented without an interview (on the phone or in person) or is offered only via the internet, question the company’s hiring practices, as this is a red flag.
- Be wary of big money for small jobs. If an employer is promising outrageously good wages for what seems like simple tasks, this is a red flag.
These too-good-to-be-true offers are attempting to steal your personal information from anything submitted, like an online application or resume.
For more holiday tips you can visit the BBB Holiday Tips page, or to report a scam use the BBB Scam Tracker.
