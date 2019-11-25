Local 20-year educator runs for the 13th District seat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mark Neese, who is currently a counselor at Bowie Elementary, decided on Nov. 21 he would be tossing his hat in the ring with more than half-a-dozen already campaigning.
Neese will need to collect 500 signatures to qualify to run for the 13th District seat.
He received his Bachelors in political science from Ouachita Baptist University and his Masters from Dallas Baptist University.
Neese has been an educator for 20 years and is hoping the ability to teach will transfer into the political spectrum.
