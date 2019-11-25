Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for possession of a controlled substance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers needs your help finding this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
Aubrey Don McClard Jr. is wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one, over one gram but under 400 grams.
McClard Jr. is 31-years-old, with blonde hair and blue eyes, stands six-feet-and-two-inches and weighs about 170 pounds.
McClard Jr. should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
Never attempt to approach McClard Jr. on your own, if you do see him Crime Stoppers ask that you call their 24/7 tip line at 940-322-9888.
If you’re calling from outside the Wichita Falls area you can call 1-800-322-9888.
You never have to give your information and if your tip leads to McClard Jr.'s arrest you could earn a reward up to $500.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.