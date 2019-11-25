MSU Texas annual Turkey Trot Monday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is holding their Annual Turkey Trot on Monday.
Due to rain chances, the event was moved from Sunday, Nov. 24 to Nov. 25.
Registration is set to start at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Sikes Lake behind the Bruce & Graciela Redwine Student Wellness Center.
Entry fee is one item for the Mustangs Pantry. (examples: cereal, pasta, coffee, oatmeal, nuts, toothbrush, hygiene products, laundry detergent, etc.)
The 5K Run/Walk will get underway at 5 p.m.
The first 100 people to register will receive a free shirt. Registration is on-site only.
The first place male and female finishers will receive a turkey.
