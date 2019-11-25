Strong winds increase wildfire danger across Texoma Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week’s forecast calls for a wide variety of weather throughout the week. from strong winds and high temperatures in the upper 70s tomorrow, to a cold rain expected on Thanksgiving Day. after a chilly turkey day, temperatures will return to the 70s Friday. the big concern in our forecast comes tomorrow with very strong Southwest winds and falling humidity. The result will be very high wildfire danger, especially across our Western counties. Winds will be strong from the southwest at 15 to over 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will make it to the mid and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon.