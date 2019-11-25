Suspect named in WF cold case 39 years later

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police have named a suspect in a 39-year-old murder case thanks to the new department cold case unit.
On the morning of November 9, 1980, the body of Richard Michael Willoughby was found near Lake Wichita. In his hand was a single hair. At the time, DNA testing did not exist.
But now, that hair has helped find the accused.
An arrest warrant has been delivered to Daniel Adolf Edwards. Edwards admitted in 1993 while incarcerated in Kansas to murdering Willoughby, but at the time there was no physical evidence to link him.
The case went cold after that.
While re-investigating, Detective John Laughlin found the hair and sent it for DNA analysis. He was able to track down Edwards in Georgia and collected DNA and his confession.
“Based on his confession, corroborating the facts of the case that we had already established, warrants for his arrest were issued, and he will be arrested and extradited back to Texas,” said Laughlin, “case packets have been delivered to the district attorney’s office.”
As of now, Edwards has not been arrested. He is currently in a nursing home in Georgia while police try to figure out how to get him back to Texas.
If Edwards is brought back to Texas he is facing a capital murder charge.
Det. Laughlin said he had secured a motive but cannot disclose it pending trial.
Surviving family has been notified.
