18th Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

This will be the 18th Annual Turkey Trot 5k, happening on Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the corner of Tilden Street and 10th Street. (Source: Pixabay)
By Katelyn Fox | November 25, 2019 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 12:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Historic West Floral Heights Neighborhood Association hold its 18th Annual Turkey Trot 5k on Thanksgiving Day.

It’s happening on Thursday, November 28 from 8:30 a.m. until noon on the corner of Tilden Street and 10th Street.

Canned goods and other non-perishable food items will be donated to Faith Mission.

There is no pre-registration necessary, but this event is eligible for the 2019 Turkey Trot Virtual Challenge.

The 5K is free to participate in, but you are asked to bring some canned goods to donate.

They recommend arriving a little early to drop off your canned items and take a picture with “Tom.”

For more information, you can call 940-867-7065.

