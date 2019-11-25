WF: Thanksgiving trash schedule changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department offices will be observing Thanksgiving as well as Black Friday this year.
That means on Nov. 28 and 29 the Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed.
There will also be no organic curbside reuse collection on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Trash scheduled to picked up Thursday will be moved one day earlier to Wednesday, while trash scheduled to be picked up Friday will moved one day later to be collected on Saturday, Nov. 30.
All City of Wichita Falls trash services and reuse services will be in full effect by Monday, Dec. 2.
If you have any more questions or concerns you are asked to call the City’s Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.
