Windy Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong area of low pressure to our north will produce strong west and southwest winds Tuesday. Some of the gusts during the afternoon may reach 60mph! This could create power outages. In addition to the wind, fire danger will be extremely high. Cooler air arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thanksgiving as clouds and rain overspread the area. Another round of rain and storms will be possible on Black Friday. Next weekend looks nice.