Belchers enjoying Windthorst playoff run

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - “We knew we needed a stop before half," Windthorst’s junior QB Cy Belcher said about the area round vs Albany. "I really thought that helped us keep some of the momentum because it would have been tough coming back from that.”
“The majority of defense is pride," Windthorst junior LB/RB Ethan Belcher said. "You have to take pride in it and I think that’s the big deal is we really cared and into the playoffs; defense will win you a championship.”
The Windthorst Trojans made one of the biggest defensive stands of their season in the first half of the area matchup with Albany when Awtry Blagg intercepting a pass to end the half and keep the score 8-6.
The Trojans used that momentum to win 24-20 over last year’s regional champs and advance to the third round for the just second time since 2011, making this playoff run a special one for the Trojans.
But for two Windthorst players, this is something they have grown up dreaming about.
“Me and Ethan have been dreaming about this forever," Cy said. "From Top of Texas to finally get here, all the hard work paying off, it just really feels good.”
“We are basically brothers, we call ourselves brothers," Ethan said. “Being in the backfield with him we kind of know what each other is going to do before they do it and so it helps a lot and it’s even more special when your uncle is a coach and going on this run is really special.”
The Trojans will need another strong performance from the Belcher cousins if they want to knock off the Wellington Skyrockets, who are on a nine-game win streak and have scored 48 or more points seven times this season.
The battle of the W’s will kick off Friday at 7 in Vernon.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.