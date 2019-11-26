Burk FD: Fire on Muller Road destroys older home

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - A fire broke out the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Burkburnett.
The Burkburnett Fire Department said a home on Muller Road was destroyed because of this fire, and that home was believed to be unoccupied before the fire broke out.
No one was injured in this fire.
Currently they are monitoring the hay bales that caught fire from the home.
Firefighters are staying on the scene, just in case the high winds cause any additional sparks.
