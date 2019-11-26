City officials give updates on street closures and construction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are new developments from city officials on two road construction projects in Wichita Falls.
The first project development comes in form of the Maplewood Avenue extension.
Crews finished flattening ground for the extension on Nov. 25.
OPG, the company that owns the Reserves Apartment Complex, is laying the concrete to connect Lawrence Road and McNiel Avenue.
Once they finish, the city will add a traffic light at McNiel and a right turn lane at Lawrence. City officials say they expect their portion to begin in early spring.
Second, the expansion along Taft Blvd. could be delayed for a few months.
The Taft expansion project was approved as part of a city improvement bond in May 2018.
City officials hoped to start the project next spring but on Nov. 25 Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber confirmed that the project is still in the design stages.
This means construction likely won’t start until the summer of 2019.
Schreiber said it will all depend on what concrete prices are and how the weather looks as the project gets underway.
