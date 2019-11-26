Fantasy of Lights open through Dec. 28

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is a yearly tradition hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard.
This annual holiday tradition kicks off the Christmas holiday for Wichita Falls residents, and their guests, every year.
There are lots of new things to see this season; of course they have Santa, choirs and lighted displays.
This year they are introducing their newest display from Disney’s Frozen.
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.
The Fantasy of Lights will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 28 every day at sunset and will shut down each night at 10 p.m.
