Olney resident scammed online shares story to protect others

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Olney resident Laura Tincler was just trying to buy a swing set for two of her grandkids, but when the payment cleared and the package arrived, what was inside was nowhere close to what she ordered.
“I received a green lollipop sucker because they were laughing at me, this company I’m sure, because I was being a sucker,” Tincler said.
After waiting weeks for what she thought was going to be a swing set, she got just a lollipop in the mail.
“It tore me up because I’m trying to do something good for my grandchildren,” Tincler said.
Laura has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and she explained her chemo therapy treatments have made it hard for her to spend time outdoors with her grandkids.
“Having the swing set here makes to park come to us instead of them missing out and me missing out the time with them,” Tincler said.
She explained that after reaching out to Facebook, where she saw the ad for the swing set was, they couldn't help. What’s worse, the company she bought is from is nowhere to be found.
“But the same exact ad comes up in my news feed under another companies name,” Tincler said.
Since it’s still happening on Facebook, Laura wants to see this issue that's hurting those who use the site, fixed. The Better Business Bureau explains that scams like this one are common this time of year with more people thinking about buying the perfect gift.
“Since we are distracted we may be more vulnerable to clicking on something or falling for something,” Monica Horton, President of the Wichita Falls BBB said.
Horton explained the best thing to do is to only buy from sites you know you can trust.
“The way you can tell you are on a secure site it should say HTTPS or it will have the padlock that is locked,” Horton said.
For Laura this whole ordeal has been a hard lesson learned.
“I don’t know how many Christmas’ I have left with them and I just want, I just wanted something good,” Tincler said.
If you get scammed yourself, contact your local BBB office and report it to their scam tracker. More tips on avoiding holiday scams can be found on their dedicated site here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.