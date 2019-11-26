Texas inmate freed while innocence claims investigated

Lydell Grant, second from left, smiles in court after he was ordered to be released on bond on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Houston. Prosecutors and defense attorneys with the Innocence Project of Texas agreed that Grant should be released while the case is investigated further in the light of new DNA evidence. Grant had been convicted of capital murder in the 2010 stabbing death of Aaron Scheerhoorn outside of a Montrose bar. (Source: Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)