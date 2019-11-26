Very strong winds bring high wildfire danger Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our weather is going to take us on a wild ride between now and the weekend. Today a warm and very windy day with a high wildfire danger. Tomorrow will be much cooler with a chance of evening rain. Then for Thanksgiving, good rain chances and chilly temperatures, followed by a chance of strong thunderstorms on Friday. We expect a warm front to lift North later this morning. Behind the front temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies. Wildfire danger is high this afternoon thanks to very strong winds and low humidity. Any fire that were to get started would likely burn out of control quickly.
Wednesday will be a much cooler day with high temperatures In the low 50s. It will be colder still on Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 40s all day and a good chance of rain especially in the morning and midday. Another strong storm system will come along Friday bringing very warm temperatures, but also a chance of strong thunderstorms.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
