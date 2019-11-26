Very strong winds bring high wildfire danger Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our weather is going to take us on a wild ride between now and the weekend. Today a warm and very windy day with a high wildfire danger. Tomorrow will be much cooler with a chance of evening rain. Then for Thanksgiving, good rain chances and chilly temperatures, followed by a chance of strong thunderstorms on Friday. We expect a warm front to lift North later this morning. Behind the front temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies. Wildfire danger is high this afternoon thanks to very strong winds and low humidity. Any fire that were to get started would likely burn out of control quickly.