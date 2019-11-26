WF Art in Transition program expanding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Art In Transition is a month shy of its official first year and it is expanding. The Wichita Falls Arts Council education program brings art into the Wichita County Jail to let those that are behind bars know that the community has not given up on them. It also allows inmates an opportunity for self-expression, and teachers said, most importantly, hope for the future. Wichita County Sheriff David Dukes said he is proud of the program.
“They’ve got great talent, some of them really do outside of robbing and stealing and doing drugs," said Sheriff Duke. "They are human beings too and they just have problems. Things happen in life. We understand that, but for them to have an avenue to be able to do something different that changes their whole behavior, especially while in custody to me, it is just a no brainer.”
Around this time last year, retired teacher Gary Kingcade brought inmates that had just finished cleaning the front lawn of the Kemp Center inside to draw, and that decision inspired the Art in Transition program.
"The guys that day, it was such a cool experience for me that I was on board from day one. I probably would have done it if they did not pay me anything. It was that much fun." said Kingcade.
In the summer of 2018, the program held a test run with the Wichita Falls Art Alliance fence project and Kingcade met his first group of students in December .
“When I got in there the first time, past the visitor center, there was a real feeling. There was a real scary feeling of what it would be like to know that I could not go back out,” said Kingcade.
He says this program creates a transparent window between the two worlds.
“It put me in a place where I could understand where these guys are,” said Kingcade.
Now, after a year, the program is expanding, and WFISD Art Teacher Chris Mayfield is starting to instruct a new women's group.
“Those women in the class are really responsive to positive praise," Mayfield said. "I don’t know if it is just something in their lives that have not seen much of or something recently that they don’t get to see a lot of. You are doing a good job. You can just see their faces light up. Nobody has ever said ‘hey, you are doing good.’”
Arts in Transition in Wichita Falls is one of only two programs that work with adults in the state of Texas and it is going well.
“On their own accord, they stay on course, and they are interested in what they are doing," said Kingcade. "I found out those very first nights the first classes that all I needed to do was present them with the material, motivate them a little bit, and get out of the way, and that has been the best part for me.”
The program was initially funded with grant money but in the future they will need donations to continue.
Program leaders say they will be looking for a place to display the artwork. One location they have in mind is Vernon College.
