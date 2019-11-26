WF Housing Authority’s Scholarship Workshop deadline approaching

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paris Ward with the Wichita Falls Housing Authority told us how kids can score some money for college.
The WF Housing Authority is holding their Annual Scholarship Essay Writing Contest.
This contest is for high school seniors and currently enrolled college students.
There is actually an entire day dedicated to helping kids write these essays, they have a writing workshop on Jan. 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so school will be out and kids will have the opportunity to attend this workshop in hopes of helping pay for their college education through writing.
The workshop will be at the Paul F. Irwin Center located at 115 East Wichita St.
Those who attend this workshop will learn how to make their essays great while also having a lunch provided to them and door prizes to bid on.
They will have college English professors on site to help students.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
The Housing Authority will also be raffling off two $1,000 scholarships to Vernon College and one $1,000 scholarship to MSU Texas at the workshop that day.
This event will be a one stop shop for students as they can write their essay there and even send it off. They will mail your essay if its ready.
Reminder: there is a deadline to register and it’s Dec. 6. by 4 p.m.
Anyone wanting to join the workshop will need to call the Housing Authority at 940-687-2450 or 940-687-9906.
You must register by phone, that is the only way the Housing Authority can get you signed up.
Once registered you will receive your packet.
The Housing Authority will be closing for the holidays starting at noon on Nov. 27; they will return to normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 2.
