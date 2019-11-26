WFHS’S Jack Murdock named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Coyotes are playing in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2013 and one of the reasons they are there is the play of their defense and Jack Murdock against El Paso Parkland.
He earned Blitz on 6 Player of the Week after picking off the Matadors quarterback, helping force a fumble and recording eight solo tackles, 10 in total.
As a unit, the Old High defense forced four turnovers in the win.
Congratulations to Jack.
WFHS will face Rider in the 5A DII regional semifinal this Friday at 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Previous winners:
WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson
WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks
WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall
WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green
WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke
WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez
WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn
WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher
WK 9: Archer City’s Layne Briggs
WK 10: Notre Dame’s Andrew Koch
WK 11: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher
BI-DISTRICT: Seymour’s Nick Slaggle
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.