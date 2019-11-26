WFHS’S Jack Murdock named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WFHS’S Jack Murdock named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week
WFHS Jack Murdock had eight solo tackles in the Coyotes area round win. (Source: Facebook: Jack Murdock)
By Brian Shrull | November 25, 2019 at 9:39 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 9:39 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Coyotes are playing in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2013 and one of the reasons they are there is the play of their defense and Jack Murdock against El Paso Parkland.

He earned Blitz on 6 Player of the Week after picking off the Matadors quarterback, helping force a fumble and recording eight solo tackles, 10 in total.

As a unit, the Old High defense forced four turnovers in the win.

Congratulations to Jack.

WFHS will face Rider in the 5A DII regional semifinal this Friday at 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Previous winners:

WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson

WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks

WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall

WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green

WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke

WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez

WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn

WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher

WK 9: Archer City’s Layne Briggs

WK 10: Notre Dame’s Andrew Koch

WK 11: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher

BI-DISTRICT: Seymour’s Nick Slaggle

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.