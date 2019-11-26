Wreck in Wilbarger Co. claims the life of a NM man

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Highway Patrol investigated a crash that happened in the early morning of Nov. 25 in Wilbarger County, claiming the life of 72-year-old Ronnie Lee Biddle, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Biddle was travelling along US 287 east just after 7 a.m., east of Oklaunion, when the Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck veered right and into a ditch, before the driver tried to make a left turn which sent the truck across to the center median where the truck rolled several times.
Wilbarger County Justice of the Peace Lewis Templeton pronounced Ronnie Lee Biddle dead on the scene.
Biddle was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck.
