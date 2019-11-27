ElectriCritters returns Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At the blink of an eye, more than 60,000 lights scattered about more than 150 lighted displays will bring the sights and sounds of the Christmas season to everyone.
River Bend Nature Center is once again hosting their annual lighted display exploration, they call it ElectriCritters.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Butterfly Queen will make a special appearance every night.
Tickets and packets can be pre-purchased in the Nature Gift Shop during their regular business hours: Mon. through Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sun. noon to 4 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are $4 and pre-sale packets, which include one admission ticket, a food voucher and a drink voucher, are $5.
Tickets are $5 at the door and kids under one year old get in for free.
All food and drink are $1.
After an adventure through the lighted grounds, make a stop by Candy Cane Cafe to enjoy some hot chocolate, apple cider, warm cookies and fresh popcorn.
The Candy Cane Cafe is also a great place to shop for those nature-themed stocking stuffers.
RBNC is stroller and wheelchair accessible.
29 and 30 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
6 and 7 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
13 and 14 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
20 and 24 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information you can visit the River Bend Nature Center website, Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
