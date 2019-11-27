Home safety tips for the holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With Thanksgiving on Thursday, the holiday season is quickly approaching, and safety officials are reminding residents to keep putting safety first.
“The biggest thing during the holidays is to make sure that your turkey is completely thawed out don’t put a frozen turkey in the grease cause then you’re going to be seeing me and I’m not going to be happy but ill come put your fire out,” said Tony Benedict.
Volunteer Firefighter Tony benedict said when decorating your home “Use multiple outlets and spread things out to make sure everything is watertight. That makes it not short out helps it not get hot and that leads to fewer fires.”
"Making sure your Christmas tree stays watered, dry trees, hot bulbs, it’s going to burn.”
If you’re heading out of town this holiday season Wichita Falls Police Department says don’t forget to go online take advantage Wichita Falls Police department vacation services.
Sgt. McClure said, “That vacation patrol check is a great that way to get a marked unit in your area.”
They say unplug appliances, program lights or the tv so they come on periodically while you are gone. Thieves normally only strike when they see an opportunity.
“You hear that saying that fences make good neighbors I don’t necessarily believe that because you’re cutting off a great resource because if you get to know your neighbors you look out for one another,” said Sgt. McClure.
You can find additional safety tips here:
